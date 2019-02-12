Saudi citizen, former Oklahoma resident agrees to deportation as part of plea deal

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A citizen of Saudi Arabia and a former resident of Weatherford, Oklahoma has agreed to be deported from the U.S. after pleading guilty to visa fraud and making a false statement to the FBI by, among other things, concealing his application to and attendance at an al Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan in late 2000.

Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 35, was taken into custody in February of 2018, based on a criminal complaint signed in the Western District of Oklahoma.

Little is known about the 35-year-old’s background. But court documents are providing a timeline of what investigators have put together about his time in the United States and his alleged travel to an al Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan in 2000.

Court documents say in October 2011, Alfallaj applied for a non-immigrant spousal visa, stating his wife is a non-immigrant student visa holder in the United States. The application was approved six days later.

Alfallaj first entered the US in December 2011 and began living in Oklahoma in March 2012. Oklahoma court records show he lived in Edmond between 2012 and 2016.

In October 2016, the criminal complaint affidavit says Alfallaj used the Alien Flight Student Program (AFSP) -- which is administered by the Transportation Security Administration -- to apply to flight training school, submitting his visa and fingerprints. He completed initial flight training at the school in June 2017.

In November 2017, the FBI confirmed the 15 prints found on one of the Mujahedeen Data Forms matched those Alfallaj provided when applying for his pilot's license.

It's not clear when Alfallaj moved to Weatherford. Southwestern Oklahoma State University says Alfallaj wasn't a student or employee, but he did live with his wife at an apartment near the campus.