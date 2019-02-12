× St. Gregory’s trustee denies a museum’s $2.3 million claim

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A trustee in St. Gregory University’s federal bankruptcy case is disputing a claim filed by a museum.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee says it is owed around $2.3 million from the university’s auction of mineral interests in July. The university closed and filed for bankruptcy in December 2017.

The Journal Record reports a hearing on trustee John Mashburn’s denial is scheduled for March 20.

The W.P. Wood Charitable Trust transferred ownership of its mineral interests to St. Gregory’s and two other parties in 1998. The trust sent the university a letter stating the museum should receive a percentage of St. Gregory’s mineral interest earnings.

Mashburn says the letter was never recorded in the chain of title to the mineral interests and that the deed doesn’t talk about transferring money to the museum.