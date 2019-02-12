Stressed out about being stressed? One woman may have some relief in the form of a shake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recent study found 90-percent of moms say they are stressed out about their health and wellness.

That same study showed they are 'super stressed' about all that stress!

One mom says she found an answer that doesn't come in a prescription bottle.

Ivy Larson is the founder of Clean Cuisine.

She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 22.

She says she created an anti-inflammatory diet, rich in plants and unrefined food that has helped her keep her M.S. in remission.

When she turned 40, she had new health challenges that many women can relate to.

"Issues with fatigue, brain fog, migraines. All new symptoms. I was mystified as to what was causing them because I thought I was doing everything right and it turns out it was my hormones," said Larson.

She turned to food for a solution.

So she created what she calls it the brain fog busting hormone balancing smoothie!

Here is what's in it:

Ashwagandha

"Ashwagandha lowers cortisol which is your stress hormone and mimics the effects of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) which is a calming neurotransmitter."

Maca Powder

Ivy says, "This is great superfood for mood across the board for all ages. I give it to my 17-year-old son because he's always exercising. It's great for recovery. For older adults, the boost to libido is amazing and for fertility, that's huge for men and women."

Camu

"Camu has 40 times the vitamin C of an orange. One teaspoon has 667% of the daily value of vitamin C. It is so important for adrenals and lowering stress. What's great about camu is that it's a wholefood getting all the bioflavonoids and spectrum of nutrients. "

She says camu also has also been shown to naturally increase progesterone levels.

Flaxseeds

"There is research 2 tablespoons a day, two times a day reduces hot flashes by 57%! For men and women, flaxseeds also get rid of bad estrogen. This is a problem with the plastics and hormones in the meats, so flaxseeds for everyone get rid of bad estrogen."

Hemp seeds

"Hemp Seeds are super anti-inflammatory and contains and super fat called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) this is very important for balancing your hormones. Also, men and women experience hormonal hair loss as they get older and GLA stops the hormone that causes hair loss in men and women."

Cacao powder

"Cacao powder is a superfood. It's super rich in iron and very rich in magnesium and lowers cortisol which decreases stress. It's the active ingredient in chocolate. It increases the feel-good neurotransmitters and alleviates stress."

Collagen powder

"Collagen powder is loaded with amino acids and helps support hormonal health in general."

Unsweetened acai, one frozen banana and one cup of frozen cauliflower along with 1 1/4 cups of filtered water all go into the blender.

"It's not like you're taking a supplement there's no risk. These are whole foods, unrefined whole food ingredients that actually have very powerful effects," says Larson.

All the ingredients can be found in stores and online.

You can also add Stevia, pure vanilla, or lemon juice.