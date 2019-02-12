× Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly texting undercover officer

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities say a substitute teacher was arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to an undercover officer.

Officials with the Yukon Public School District say they were contacted by the El Reno Police Department regarding an arrest made on Monday.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl.

El Reno police identified the suspect as 61-year-old Jeffrey Hutchins Smith, of Oklahoma City.

According to El Reno police, Smith worked as a substitute teacher for the Yukon Public School District in the past, but there is no indication that any students were targeted.

Yukon Superintendent Jason Simeroth said in a statement, obtained by the Yukon Review:

“During the investigation, it was uncovered that the individual had applied for a background check with the state department of education, a national criminal history record search. While the background with the OSDE was clear, the police department continued to follow the trail and identified the individual as a substitute teacher in Yukon beginning in November 2018. Once again, the person involved passed all background checks and was cleared prior to any employment opportunities. At this time, we have no reason to believe that there were inappropriate actions with any of our students but we will continue to work with the detectives as they gather more information. All of our classrooms where substitutes are present are monitored closely by the site administrators and teachers.”

School officials say they are working to contact every parent whose child may have had the suspect as a substitute teacher.

Smith was arrested on charges of lewd acts or proposals with a child under 16 and unlawful communication by the use of technology.