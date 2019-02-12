× The Chainsmokers announce North American headline tour, coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Chainsmokers have announced they will be going on tour this fall, and one of the stops includes Oklahoma City!

The tour, WORLD WAR JOY, announcement comes on the heels of The Chainsmokers’ latest single “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer.

5 Seconds of Summer will be joining all dates along with rising pop star Lennon Stella, who is opening the show.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will stop at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on November 14.

