Three robberies possibly connected, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating three separate robberies that may be connected.

According to FOX 23, the first robbery occurred at a Walgreens store near 15th and Lewis earlier this week. The suspects rushed into the store, took money from a register they had an employee open and then forced the manager to the back room safe.

However, that did not work, they took the manager to the photo lab’s register where they took more money and then left.

In the second robbery, a man told police he was robbed by two men while washing his car. He says they left his car, but took his wallet and keys.

The last robbery police believe could be connected happened at Walmart near 11th and Highway 169. FOX 23 reports an armed suspect reportedly jumped the counter and took cash.

“Just that time of year where things start to pick back up, winter’s starting to tail off,” said Detective Chad Moyer with the Tulsa Police Robbery Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to the Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677 or submit it online here.