Troopers, deputies planning DUI checkpoints around Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Law enforcement officers will be out in force in Canadian County to remind drivers to not drink and drive.

In 2017, officials say 13 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes in Canadian County.

“Before you start drinking, take a minute to figure out how you’re getting home,” said Trooper Aaron Nickell.

To stress the importance of being safe, members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the Yukon Police Department and the Mustang Police Department will conduct patrols and checkpoints on Friday throughout the county.

“Services like Uber and Lyft, as well as other ride-share services, are available across Canadian County to get you home safe. There is never a reason to drive if you’ve been drinking, using drugs or taking any medication that may alter your state of mind,” said Nickell