Tulsa police use pepper balls on upset crowd at BOK Center after Travis Scott postpones concert

TULSA, Okla. – A chaotic scene unfolded in front of the BOK Center Monday night after Travis Scott’s concert was postponed until next month.

50 minutes before doors were set to open, the BOK Center announced on Twitter that the concert had been postponed.

Due to technical production issues, tonight’s sold out Travis Scott show in Tulsa will be moved to March 26th. All tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored at the rescheduled show on March 26th. — Arena of the Year (@BOKCenter) February 12, 2019

According to FOX 23, BOK officials say they were forced to cancel the concert due to technical production issues.

Fans immediately became upset, saying they not only spent the money to be there, but the time.

“I drove about three hours to get here, but I’m kind of [expletive] because I missed the one in Houston and just wanted to come here,” said one fan.

Concertgoers rushed the doors of the BOK Center and one of the glass windows was broken. That’s when Tulsa police shot pepper balls into the crowd and a barrier was soon put up afterwards.

“Everyone is pretty mad, probably spent about $500 in total trying to get my group of friends here,” said another fan.

At around 7:30 p.m., Scott tweeted about the incident, saying he couldn’t give fans “an incomplete show.”

Tulsa so sorry I can’t perform at tonight’s sold out show. We had last minute production issues and I can’t give y’all an incomplete show. Rescheduled to March 26 all tix still valid. Everyone get home safe — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 12, 2019

BOK Center officials say all tickets purchased purchased for Monday night’s show will be honored at the rescheduled show on March 26.