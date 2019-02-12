Waffle House offering romantic Valentine’s Day dinners
OKLAHOMA CITY – Still looking for a place to have Valentine’s Day dinner? Look no further!
Waffle House is once again offering a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at select locations.
According to FOX 13, the breakfast chain will “dim the lights, break out white tablecloths and offer special menu items Feb. 14 at nearly 200 locations across the U.S.”
This is the 12th year for the Valentine’s Day celebrations at Waffle House.
“Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love,” said Waffle House Valentine’s Specialist Jessica Kinskey. “And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money.”
Those interested in the dinner will need to make reservations.
Six Waffle House locations in Oklahoma are participating.
- 19260 Timbercrest Circle in Catoosa
- 918-266-5818 – ask for associates
- 7022 South Mingo Rd. in Tulsa
- 918-252-5176 – ask for associates
- 2210 North Aspen Ave. in Broken Arrow
- 918-258-4754 – ask for associates
- 316 SW 19th St. in Moore
- 479-747-1113 – ask for Zach
- 1350 Canadian Court in Yukon
- 405-350-1445 – ask for Mariana Underdown
- 1150 S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City
- 405-917-6319 – ask for Alessandra Toroitich
