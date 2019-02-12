× Waffle House offering romantic Valentine’s Day dinners

OKLAHOMA CITY – Still looking for a place to have Valentine’s Day dinner? Look no further!

Waffle House is once again offering a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at select locations.

According to FOX 13, the breakfast chain will “dim the lights, break out white tablecloths and offer special menu items Feb. 14 at nearly 200 locations across the U.S.”

This is the 12th year for the Valentine’s Day celebrations at Waffle House.

“Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love,” said Waffle House Valentine’s Specialist Jessica Kinskey. “And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money.”

Those interested in the dinner will need to make reservations.

Six Waffle House locations in Oklahoma are participating.

19260 Timbercrest Circle in Catoosa 918-266-5818 – ask for associates

7022 South Mingo Rd. in Tulsa 918-252-5176 – ask for associates

2210 North Aspen Ave. in Broken Arrow 918-258-4754 – ask for associates

316 SW 19th St. in Moore 479-747-1113 – ask for Zach

1350 Canadian Court in Yukon 405-350-1445 – ask for Mariana Underdown

1150 S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City 405-917-6319 – ask for Alessandra Toroitich



For a full list, click here.