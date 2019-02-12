Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $100k from employer

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City office manager who is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer is now facing charges for the alleged crime.

In July, the owners of Above All Remodeling called the Oklahoma City Police Department after taking a closer look at their finances.

The owners said they knew something wasn’t right, and suspected that one of their employees was involved.

“She was hired as a business manager, office manager, for a company here in Oklahoma City. The owners of that company realized that changes were being made fraudulently to their accounts, and that lines of credit were actually being opened in their names,” said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police records, Sheila Lawson is accused of writing checks to herself from the company accounts for thousands of dollars. Lawson is also accused of using the company’s credit account to buy multiple items for her home.

“They later found out that the suspect had rented a home using their information and that she was paying for that home out of the company’s bank account,” Morgan told News 4.

In fact, investigators say Lawson signed lease agreements with the business owners’ personal information and Social Security number, and even opened new accounts in their names. She even allegedly took her family on a vacation with the owners’ personal credit cards.

“The business owner obviously entrusted a lot of information into this person. We encourage business owners to do the best background investigation that they can and then to stay up-to-date with their finances like these business owners did,” said Morgan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this month, Lawson was charged with multiple counts in Oklahoma County.

Lawson is charged with three counts of embezzlement, three counts of unlawfully using a computer network for obtaining money by use of a false and fraudulent representation, two counts of identity theft, unlawful use of a credit card and conspiracy to commit a felony.