Yukon Police arrest Lexington man for indecent proposals to child under 16

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department arrested a man for lewd or indecent proposals with a child under 16 and unlawful communication with a minor by use of technology on Monday.

Ronald Johnson, 54, was arrested after making sexual proposals to an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Johnson texted with the girl for about 2 weeks before starting sexual conversations with her.

Johnson drove to Yukon Monday to a pre-arranged sexual encounter with the 14-year-old.

Once in the area, Yukon officers conducted a traffic stop and placed him under arrest.

Johnson was later booked into the Canadian County Jail.