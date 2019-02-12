Yukon Police arrest Lexington man for indecent proposals to child under 16

Posted 6:53 pm, February 12, 2019, by

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department arrested a man for lewd or indecent proposals with a child under 16 and unlawful communication with a minor by use of technology on Monday.

Ronald Johnson, 54, was arrested after making sexual proposals to an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Johnson texted with the girl for about 2 weeks before starting sexual conversations with her.

Johnson drove to Yukon Monday to a pre-arranged sexual encounter with the 14-year-old.

Once in the area, Yukon officers conducted a traffic stop and placed him under arrest.

Johnson was later booked into the Canadian County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.