3 Native American tribes in Oklahoma to receive transit grants

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Native American tribes in Oklahoma are part of a $5 million grant that was given to several tribes in 14 states.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced that American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments will split $5 million between 36 projects.

“These grants will help American Indian and Alaskan Native tribal governments provide transportation in rural areas to connect tribal residents with jobs, healthcare and other opportunities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Officials say the grants will be used to support public transportation needs on and around tribal land.

In Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation will receive $281,000 to purchase buses, while the Otoe-Missouria Tribe will receive $137,000 to initiate transit services to tribal members.

Also, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians will receive $150,000 to purchase transit vans to expand its service throughout 14 counties.