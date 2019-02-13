Alanis Morissette to perform at Hard Rock in Tulsa this spring

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 09: Creator of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, Alanis Morissette speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Alanis Morissette will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa this spring.

The singer-songwriter’s performance at “The Joint” is set for May 8 at 8 p.m. The Joint is an entertainment venue at the Hard Rock that is a 45,000 -square-foot room that officers amphitheater-style seating.

Thousands of people on Facebook say they’re interested in the event.

Tickets went on sale February 12 and start at $79.50. Doors open at 7 p.m.

