Alanis Morissette to perform at Hard Rock in Tulsa this spring

TULSA, Okla. – Alanis Morissette will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa this spring.

The singer-songwriter’s performance at “The Joint” is set for May 8 at 8 p.m. The Joint is an entertainment venue at the Hard Rock that is a 45,000 -square-foot room that officers amphitheater-style seating.

Thousands of people on Facebook say they’re interested in the event.

Tickets went on sale February 12 and start at $79.50. Doors open at 7 p.m.

