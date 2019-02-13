BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 09: Creator of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, Alanis Morissette speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette to perform at Hard Rock in Tulsa this spring
The singer-songwriter’s performance at “The Joint” is set for May 8 at 8 p.m. The Joint is an entertainment venue at the Hard Rock that is a 45,000 -square-foot room that officers amphitheater-style seating.