× Alleged serial shoplifter arrested after trying to steal items worth thousands

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – An Oklahoma City woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from a Wichita Falls store.

Police say Shabrelle Deann Gay was caught on surveillance cameras filling up shopping carts at a Wichita Falls Walmart with large plastic containers.

Investigators say those tubs were holding 700 5-Hour Energy drinks, 1,200 cigarette lighters, pillows, a steam cleaner and a Shark vacuum.

Authorities say Gay has been arrested more than 22 times for shoplifting in the past.