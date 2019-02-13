× Arrest made in connection to 2015 fatal Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wreck that happened several years ago.

On August 7, 2015, police say Jevon McCorkle was driving westbound on West 61st St. near South Elwood Avenue when “he failed to negotiate a curve and flipped the vehicle,” KJRH reports.

Authorities said multiple people were ejected from the vehicle, and one person, Crystal Magana, was killed.

McCorkle himself and three other people inside the vehicle identified him as the driver, according to police. A fourth person was also involved and because of his severe injuries, he was unable to answer investigators’ questions.

KJRH reports an arrest warrant was filed on February 28, 2017 for McCorkle, but according to the Tulsa County Jail’s records, he was arrested Wednesday.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of negligent homicide – motor vehicle.