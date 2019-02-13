Bill laying out new rules for medical marijuana moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill laying out new rules for medical marijuana is moving forward at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

On Wednesday morning, a working task force approved the so-called ‘unity bill’ with at least 10 amendments.

The bill states that if you have a recommendation for medical marijuana, your concealed carry permit will not be taken away. A group of co-chairs admits that this could cause some problems with federal law.

Other parts of the bill include ways to test and label marijuana.

“I very much believe that there will be more testing facilities than we probably even need to pop up very quickly now that we have regulations that require testing,” said Sen. Greg McCortney.

“Our entire proposal since day one has been, we want to allow for as many laboratory options as possible because what we’ve seen in other states is a lack of actual labs,” said Bud Scott, executive director of Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association.

“I would like to thank all the members, both in the Senate and House, of the medical marijuana working group who have so diligently worked these past few months. The original purpose of this working group was to ensure that State Question 788 would be implemented in the most efficient and responsible way possible. After the conclusion of today’s meeting, I believe it is clear that the original intent and goal of this working group has been accomplished. State Question 788 will be implemented as intended by the people of Oklahoma,” said Sen. Greg Treat.

This is not the only bill related to medication marijuana. Sen. McCortney says there are at least 12 bills on the issue this session.