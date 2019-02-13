× Blackwell man arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to undercover investigator

BLACKWELL, Okla. – A Blackwell man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to an undercover investigator.

Officials say 36-year-old Daniel Winterhalter thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl from Canadian County through social media, but it was actually an undercover investigator posing as the teen.

Authorities say the investigation began in October 2018 when Winterhalter used social media to reach out to the girl.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, Winterhalter’s conversations became sexual in nature.

He allegedly asked the 14-year-old girl to send nude photographs to him and told the undercover investigator “he wanted to have sex with her.”

Canadian County officials say the conversations continued to be sexual in nature with Winterhalter sending various photographs of himself and talking about oral sex and fetishes.

On February 8, Blackwell police arrested Winterhalter on a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology. On Tuesday, he was transported to the Canadian County Jail from the Kay County Jail and booked in for the same charge.

His bond was set at $25,000.