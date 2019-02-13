Call from concerned relative leads to discovery of man’s body in Ada home

ADA, Okla. – A man’s body was discovered inside of an Ada home after a concerned relative called authorities.

According to KTEN, the relative called officials and said they had not heard from Jerry Taylor, 62, in several days.

Pontotoc County deputies went to Taylor’s residence where they discovered him lying on the floor, unresponsive.

“They took some trash up to the road to be picked up that evening,” Sheriff John Christian said. “When they came back by, they decided to stop back in and check on him. When they opened the door, they did find the victim inside the house.”

Emergency officials say Taylor appeared to be a victim of homicide.

Christian asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to handle the case, KTEN reports.

“They’re actually doing follow-ups and interviews on persons of interest and maybe anyone that might have some knowledge,” Christian said.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office.