× City of Edmond’s Water Resources department seeking volunteer households for lead, copper sampling

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond’s Water Resources department is seeking volunteer households to expand the current sampling pool for the annual copper and lead testing program.

City officials say that “due to the type of materials used in some interior plumbing, specific homes may have an elevated risk of copper and lead contamination in their water.”

In order for your home to meet the criteria for testing, it must include at least one of the following:

Copper pipes with lead solder installed after 1982 and before 1989.

Visual presence of interior lead plumbing.

Copper plumbing with lead solder installed before 1983.

Presence of a Lead Service Line (LSL) – connection sites with lead goosenecks or pigtails commonly defined as the publicly owned portion of the service line between the water main and either a connector line or the curb box.

Participation is free and more information can be found here.