× Collinsville Police issue Silver Alert for man with dementia

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – The Collinsville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Daryl “Edward” Widney was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Widney was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown leather bomber jacket, blue shirt, and tennis shoes.

He is described as a white male with a gunshot scar on his leg.

Officials say Widney is driving a black 2014 Ford Expedition with Oklahoma license plate MC4059.

Police also say he could possibly be armed with a glock and has a black or blue satchel with him.

If you see Widney or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Collinsville police or 911.