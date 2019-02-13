× Election results: Municipal races, school bond issues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma voters around the state headed to the polls for municipal elections on Tuesday.

Voters weighed in on candidates for mayor, city council and school boards as well as bonds for public services in towns and cities throughout the state.

OKC City Council race

James Cooper and Jobeth Hamon won opens seats in the Oklahoma City Council primary election. Cooper won the race for the Ward 2 seat with 53% percent of the votes, while Hamon took 54% of the votes in the race for Ward 6.

David Greenwell and Mark Stonecipher were re-celected in their races. Greenwell won the race for Ward 5 with 60% of the votes, and Stonecipher took in nearly 66% of the votes for the Ward 8 race.

Mayor races

In Edmond, a runoff election will take place between Charles Lamb, who died in December, and Dan O’Neil. Lamb brought in nearly 34% of the vote while O’Neil took in nearly 56%.

And, Breea Clark won Norman’s mayoral race with 51% of the votes. She ran against Bill Hickman and Evan Dunn.

School bonds

Norman and Edmond residents also approved school bond issues that will increase school security, improve school buildings and fund the construction of classroom additions and new schools.

For a full list of election results, click here.