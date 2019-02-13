Equine rescue fed up after several horse attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - Brutal horse attacks: three horses all with their ears ripped off.

Now, the rescue group that's taking care of the horses is blaming their owners.

Fury was found in Marshall County with one ear completely ripped off and the other severely damaged.

Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue says they've seen this one too many times.

“It blows my mind really and I don`t understand,” said Natalee Cross, owner of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue.

Cross says no one knows how or what attacked the horse, but this isn't the first time she's seen a gruesome injury like this.

She believes dogs could have caused it.

“She's missing pretty much all of her hair on the top of her head and her pole,” said Cross. “One ear is completely gone. You can see the opening on the canal on one side."

The vet took another look at her Wednesday, and they believe, based on her injuries, that she suffered for over a week.

“Just to ignore it and kind of let her go around suffering for a week, that's what kills me,” said Ross. “They deserve better than that.”

The equine rescue works with Sheriff's Departments and animal shelters across the state to save horses.

“It costs us a lot of money and we depend a lot on our supporters and donators to help us get through these times, but at the end of the day, we know we are making a difference,” said Cross.

But, she's fed up with the owners either not getting the animal the help it needs when injured or they're waiting too long.

“I’m cleaning up other people's mess and if they would just reach out for help from the beginning, I mean so many things could have been saved,” said Cross.

Cross sees the pain and hurt in the horses' eyes and she wishes the former owners did too.

“They feel just like we feel,” said Cross. “They mourn. They grieve. They hurt no different than we are. The only thing is they don`t have a voice to say something, so I`ve made that my mission is to be their voice.”

Cross says medical expenses will top $5,000. They rely on donations.

If you would like to give to the rescue, you can find them on Facebook.