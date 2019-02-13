Family of fallen Oklahoma officer raising money to attend memorial event

ASHER, Okla. –The family of a fallen Oklahoma officer is asking for help so they can see their loved one honored in the nation’s capital.

In February of 2018, officials say 23-year-old Jarate Dewayne Condit was driving a Ford Crown Victoria on U.S. Highway 177 when he crashed.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 that Condit was likely trying to pass someone when he over-corrected the vehicle, causing his car to roll and land in a ditch.

When the vehicle caught fire, witnesses rushed in to pull Condit out of the wreckage. Sadly, OHP troopers say Condit died at the scene.

Condit was a reserve officer with the Asher Police Department.

Following his death, Condit’s body was escorted to Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee.

Now, Condit's family is asking for help so they can see him honored in Washington, D.C.

Family members tell News 4 that Condit's name will be added to the Wall of Fallen Heroes in May during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

They say they want to make sure that Condit's 3-year-old son, Graysen, is able to attend the event to see that his father will never be forgotten.

However, they need a little bit of assistance getting to the nation's capital.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help pay for their flights and hotel in order to attend the event.

They hope to raise $3,000.