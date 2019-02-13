× Fire danger in central, western Oklahoma increases

OKLAHOMA – Folks in central and western Oklahoma are being urged to take caution as fire danger is expected to increase Wednesday.

According to officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services, the area of concern includes counties west of US Highway 75, which surrounds the two-thirds of the western part of the state.

The elevated fire danger is due to high sustainable wind speeds and low relative humidity.

“We are especially concerned with outdoor burning activities, such as debris burning, prescribed burns or controlled burns tomorrow,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Director and State Forester Mark Goeller. “It is also imperative that anyone who engages in outdoor burning today be sure the fire is dead out to ensure that it does not reignite on Wednesday.”

Residents are urged to be cautious not to spark a wildfire and to report any suspicious smoke or fire to their closest fire department or by calling 911. Homeowners should move trash, debris and other flammable items like firewood piles or portable propane tanks to a safe distance away from their home.

For more information about wildfires, click here.