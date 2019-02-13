× Victim in SW Oklahoma City homicide investigation identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a southwest Oklahoma City home.

Police responded to the area near I-240 and S. May just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

Authorities tell News 4 a roommate came home and found the man dead.

Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as George Olinger, 47, of Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say Olinger had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.