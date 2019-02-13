Kentucky man uses biscuit as bait – reels in catch of a lifetime

DANVILLE, Ken. – Monstrous goldish? Gargantuan koi fish? Whatever it is, a Kentucky fisherman reeled in the catch of a lifetime!

Hunter Anderson, and avid fisherman, told WKYT he and his girlfriend were driving when they decided to stop at a pond where they knew some goldfish or koi fish used to be. They had a pole with them and decided cast a line into the water.

“Believe it or not, we ate at Lee’s earlier in the day, and I took a piece of a Lee’s biscuit and put it on a hook, threw it out there and that fish ate it,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who works part-time at a bait-and-tackle shop, competes in fishing tournaments and says this catch is the strangest he’s seen.

“What you are witnessing is NOT national geographic! It is not a stolen image or edited photo! This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be…. that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!! …I swear, I thought you were dead bubbles!!! lol lol Caught in danville ky y’all!! Oh my gosh don’t flush your pets!” Anderson’s sister, Carrie, posted on Facebook.



The picture is going viral and has thousands of shares.

“I guess people have just never seen anything like it,” Anderson said. “I know I haven’t.”

Anderson said he let the fish go, hoping someone else will enjoy catching it, too.

“I thought it deserved to swim another day. Maybe somebody else will catch it. Maybe a kid will catch it and be as happy as I was,” he said. “I was jumping for joy.”