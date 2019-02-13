Lawton police: Man, woman arrested after $135K drug bust

LAWTON, Okla. – A man and his girlfriend have been arrested after a drug bust in Lawton totaled to a street value of more than $135,000.

On February 7, officers with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit were conducting surveillance on a man’s home.

Police saw the man, Gregory Dixon, leave the home, taking two bags with him. Police say Dixon had a revoked license and saw him drive away.

When police attempted to stop Dixon, he fled from the officers, and during pursuit, threw two bags out of the vehicle.

Officers later found the bags which contained approximately 683 grams of marijuana, approximately 77 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 42 grams of cocaine, around 120 ecstasy pills, a ledger and digital scale.

Dixon was taken into custody shortly after the pursuit.

A search warrant was served at Dixon’s home and inside, detectives found digital scales, clear plastic baggies, a grinder, approximately 522 grams of marijuana and around $74,000 in cash.

Dixon’s girlfriend, Rachel Lira, returned home after the warrant had been served. She was later arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling.

Dixon was charged with felony eluding, driving under revocation, child endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine (HCL), gang activity, littering, possession of meth with intent, child restraints required, possession of Schedule II narcotic, trafficking cocaine (base) and proceeds derived from illegal drug activity.

Lawton police say the entire drug bust has a total street value of $135,712.