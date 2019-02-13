Man arrested for lewd acts after woman sees disturbing videos
OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing several charges after he allegedly recorded himself molesting a young girl.
According to an arrest affidavit, investigators received a call from a mother who said she saw video of her daughter being molested.
Authorities say they were able to watch the video and saw a man playing with himself and touching a young girl, who was asleep.
Investigators ultimately arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Lee Walker on several complaints.
Walker is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of lewd acts with a child under 16 and manufacturing child pornography.
