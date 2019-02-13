Man on Tulsa Police Department’s Most Wanted List arrested, police say

TULSA, Okla. – A man who was put on the Tulsa Police Department’s Most Wanted list earlier this week has been arrested, police say.

Police were looking for 46-year-old Carlos Cooper, who was wanted for first-degree arson.

According to FOX 23, Cooper was wanted after he allegedly set his girlfriend’s north Tulsa home on fire in December after they had an argument.

In January, he was charged by prosecutors with arson, endangering human life and domestic assault and battery charges.

He was on the run until Tuesday, when he turned himself in after Tulsa police put him on their Most Wanted List on Monday.