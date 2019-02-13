Man wanted for allegedly trying to kill Oklahoma deputies

Posted 10:52 am, February 13, 2019, by

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in one Oklahoma community are searching for a man who allegedly tried to kill two deputies following a chase.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say 27-year-old Chad Lee Anderson allegedly tried to kill two deputies after a chase ended in Tulsa.

Anderson is currently wanted for assault with intent to kill, and he may be staying in the Tulsa area.

Anderson is described as a white man standing 5’11” tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair.

If you have any information on Anderson, call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 923-4755.

