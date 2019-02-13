Mercy opening pop-up flu clinics to treat more patients

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since flu season is at its peak, several pop-up clinics are preparing to treat patients who are suffering from flu-like symptoms.

“We’ve seen a spike in the number of flu cases in communities across Oklahoma,” said Dr. Jesse Campbell, an internal medicine and pediatric physician, as well as chief administrative officer of Mercy Clinic in Oklahoma. “It’s critical that people get the care they need without experiencing long wait times at overwhelmed emergency departments and clinics. That’s why these flu clinics are so helpful for patients.”

Mercy is opening several pop-up flu clinics to provide care to patients who may be suffering from the virus.

The clinics will see any walk-in patients with flu-like symptoms at the following locations:

Ada- Mercy Clinic Primary Care, 201 N. Monte Vista, Suite A, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Ardmore- Mercy Clinic Primary Care, 1020 N. Commerce St., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Edmond – Mercy Clinic Primary Care, 1919 E. Memorial Rd., noon to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Oklahoma City – Mercy Clinic Primary Care, 8325 NW Expressway, noon to 8 p.m. weekdays.

“Mercy’s pop-up flu clinics provide our communities with flu care when it’s most needed,” Dr. Campbell said. “These clinics are set up so we can efficiently address the symptoms and treatment needs of patients with flu-like symptoms.”

Last Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the flu has claimed the lives of 24 Oklahomans and led to more than 674 hospitalizations statewide. Most of the deaths occurred in patients who were over the age of 65.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Public health officials recommend following these prevention tips:

Adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, and getting a full night’s rest.

Wash hands frequently using soap and water, or alcohol-based products such as hand gels when hands are not visibly soiled.

Use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then dispose of them and wash your hands immediately. When tissues are not readily available, cough into your sleeve, not your hands.

Stay home from work, school and other public places when feeling ill.