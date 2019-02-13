OHP: Man arrested for DUI, manslaughter following fatal utility vehicle accident

STIDHAM, Okla. – A man has been arrested for DUI and manslaughter following a fatal utility vehicle crash over the weekend, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say.

It happened February 10 near Stidham just before 1:30 a.m.

According to a trooper’s report, Justin Stephens, 23, was traveling westbound in a Polaris 900 with his passenger, Christopher Gilbert, 26, “at a high rate of speed,” when Stephens “struck a washed out patch of the roadway,” losing control and overturning an undetermined amount of times.

Gilbert was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The report lists Stephens’ condition as “driving under the influence.”

Late Tuesday night, OHP announced on Facebook that Stephens was arrested for DUI and manslaughter.