Oklahoma churches to renovate old gas station for college students 

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Two churches in northeast Oklahoma are teaming up to renovate an old gas station into a place for college students to come together.

For several years, the old gas station in Claremore near SH-88 and Blue Starr Drive, has been empty – until now.

Soon, it will be named “AMP Station” after “a Christian student ministry on the campus of Rogers State University,” according to FOX 23.

The project is a partnership between Claremore Assembly of God and First United Methodist Church. Project leaders want to have coffee machines, Wi-Fi, couches and free laundry machines for students to use.

FOX 23 reports “the goal is to give faith-based students a place to develop their own relationship with God.”

Organizers are raising money for items that go into the facility such as game tables. If you are interested in helping, call Jeff Losornio at (918)633-7372.