Oklahoma general fund collections outpace estimate

Posted 8:20 am, February 13, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – State finance officials say revenue collections to Oklahoma’s main state operating fund continue to outpace the official estimate, but they warn of a slowdown in coming months.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services released figures on Tuesday that show General Revenue Fund collections in January totaled $714 million, which is nearly 9 percent above the monthly estimate.

Total collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year are $203 million, or nearly 6 percent, above the official estimate to date.

OMES Director John Budd says collections are strong, but he cautioned that a downturn in the energy sector that began in October is likely to reduce collections in the coming months.

