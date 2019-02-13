Oklahoma man dies in two-vehicle crash near Cushing

STILLWATER, Okla. – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Cushing Tuesday afternoon.

It happened less than a mile south of Cushing in Payne County on Lindwood Road at around noon.

According to a trooper’s report, Sean Henderson, 30, of Stillwater, was traveling southbound on Linwood Road when “for an unknown reason, traveled left of center,” hitting another vehicle going northbound head-on.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the collision is listed as “left of center.”