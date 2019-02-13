Oklahoma man dies in two-vehicle crash near Cushing

Posted 8:27 am, February 13, 2019, by

STILLWATER, Okla. – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Cushing Tuesday afternoon.

It happened less than a mile south of Cushing in Payne County on Lindwood Road at around noon.

According to a trooper’s report, Sean Henderson, 30, of Stillwater, was traveling southbound on Linwood Road when “for an unknown reason, traveled left of center,” hitting another vehicle going northbound head-on.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the collision is listed as “left of center.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.