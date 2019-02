KELLYVILLE, Okla. – A local police department has added an adorable new member to its ranks.

The Kellyville Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of its newest member, K-9 Lead.

Officials say that Lead will be trained as a drug detection K-9, and will also serve in search and rescue missions.

“We are expecting to send Lead to full training in September and have her on the streets working by early 2020!” the post read.