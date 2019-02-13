× OSU Clobbered By Texas Tech

Oklahoma State just couldn’t keep pace offensively or defensively against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders flirted with the biggest win in Gallagher-Iba Arena ever. That mark was 33. OSU was dropped by Tech 78-50.

It was the second worst home loss inside GIA.

Early on, OSu took an early 5-0 lead thanks to Cam McGriff. McGriff lead Oklahoma State with 18 points. However, Tech went on a crazy three point tear after that. Including Matt Mooney who hit four of his five three pointers in the first half. He finished with 15.

Jarrett Culver also made solid use of his minutes. He had a game high 19 points. He hit three’s, attacked the basket. He helped lead Tech to a 44-23 lead at the half. Tech shot 48% from three and 51% from the field.

In the second half it was more of the same. Tariq Ownes powered home a couple of impressive alley-oops. He added 11.

Lindy Waters hit a late three to stop a 25-2 run by Tech late in the second. He battled foul trouble all game, but was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 12.

The highlight of the night for Oklahoma State was walk on Tanner Taylor hitting a three.

With the loss, OSU will suffer their sixth straight losing season in conference play. Next up for OSU is Texas in Austin on Saturday.