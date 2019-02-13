Permitless carry bill passes Oklahoma House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill allowing for permitless carry in Oklahoma has passed the House floor.

House Bill 2597 passed the Oklahoma House on Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 70 to 30. If signed into law, it would allow Oklahoma residents to carry firearms without a permit, background checks, or training so long as they met legal requirements and were over 21-years-old or 18-years-old for veterans.

"This bill deals with the lawful carrying of a firearm by restoring the second amendment right to a peaceful law abiding citizen that should not have been taken away," said Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore.

Backers of the bill stressed training would not required, but it does not stop anyone from seeking training.

"This is a yes-no vote, do you Oklahomans deserve the same rights that we afford states? Other citizens that visit our state from Kansas, from Missouri, from Arkansas -- or one of the other 15 states that allows constitutional carry?" Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City said.

The bill did not come without concerns or questions from opponents on the House floor Wednesday.

"Explain to me how it is a good idea that law enforcement officer who have been trained get caught up in cross fire on their own and putting guns in hands of individuals who haven’t been trained is a good idea? Please explain that to me," questioned Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City.

In response, Rep. West stated "I fall back to what the Constitution says. The Constitution does not say training is required but beyond that when people do get firearms, most people are responsible and they want to be responsible so they seek out this training."

Hours before the debate, the group "Moms Demand Action" delivered more than 2,400 signatures in opposition to the bill to House Minority leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

"We support the second amendment. We certainly do not want to take anyone’s rights away to confiscate their guns or anything like that. All we ask is that you’re safe, that you’re well trained," said Lauren Van Allen.

In places where carrying a firearm is currently prohibited, the bill allows those private property owners and college campuses to continue to set their own policies regarding the carrying of firearms on those premises.

“This bill solidifies the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans while protecting private property rights,” said Speaker McCall said in a statement. “We worked with private businesses, schools and college campuses to ensure that their rights are protected.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. Senate Bill 12, which is the Senate's version of a similar bill, has been assigned to the Public Safety committee.