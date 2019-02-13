× Homeless man beaten for breaking and entering SW OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say several have been arrested after an assault on a homeless man near 21st and Brookline Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of the home discovered the man sleeping in her house, so she called 911.

A neighbor had witnessed the man breaking in, so they called several friends to say the house was being burglarized.

The friends show up to the house and say they are officers, then they proceed to beat up the homeless man.

At least two of those people have been arrested for assault, but could face other charges for impersonating police.

The homeless man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but will be arrested for breaking and entering once he is released from the hospital.