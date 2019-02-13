× Second arrest made in Oklahoma City’s 13th homicide of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have arrested another woman in connection to Oklahoma City’s 13th homicide of the year.

On February 10, Oklahoma City police were called to the area near NW 16th and Meridian after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers first arrived on scene, they were unable to find a victim or shooter. However, minutes later, officials with St. Anthony’s Hospital called 911 to report that a gunshot victim had just arrived at the emergency room.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Matt Bowens, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say a woman who was waiting with the victim at the hospital was taken to the police department for questioning. The woman, who was identified as 29-year-old Erika Schwengels, was arrested on a complaint of felony murder.

On Wednesday, police announced another arrest in the case: Kristen Brooks, 33.

She was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities say it appears as though illegal activity was taking place at the time of the shooting.