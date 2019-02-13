“They’re hanging from the wire,” Oklahoma City firefighters rescue men trapped 12 stories high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Part of a 911 call describes the terrifying moments as two workers dangled from the side of an Oklahoma City building after one end of their scaffolding fell.

At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the Tower Hotel near NW Expressway and Independence Ave. after 911 operators received multiple calls about two people hanging from the side of a building.

911 caller: "Their little elevator, their shaft that takes them up and down, it has broken on one side and they're hanging from the wire."

When firefighters arrived, they found two men hanging from their safety harnesses and scaffolding.

Fire officials say the two men were painters, who were working near the 12th floor of the structure when one end of their scaffolding suddenly dropped.

Firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department ascended their 135-feet tall ladder, however, it was 20 feet short.

That's when crews made their way through the building to the 12th floor where they busted out two large windows near the men.

The men were brought to safety and there were no reports of any injuries.