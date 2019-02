KAY COUNTY, Okla. – Part of I-35 is narrowed for the rest of the month in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Officials say southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between south of Braman and SH-11 in Kay County through February due to surface repairs.

ODOT says motorists should expect delays and use caution in the area.

The surface repair project is weather permitting.