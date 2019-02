CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. – Fire crews in northwestern Oklahoma battled a wildfire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a large wildfire burning near the Oklahoma/ Colorado state line.

Officials say multiple fire departments were on scene, trying to get control of the blaze.

Forestry officials are warning Oklahomans about the extremely high fire danger across the state, but especially in the Oklahoma Panhandle.