Bill that would fine railroad companies for stalled trains moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill designed to put the brakes on stalled trains is moving forward at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

House Speaker Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, recently introduced the measure.

Bill 2472 would fine railroad companies up to $10,000 if a train is stopped at an intersection for more than 10 minutes.

“We had a specific incident where the child could not get to the hospital because of the railroad crossing being blocked for a long period of time,” Rep. McCall told KJRH.

McCall says not only is it annoying, but it is also potentially life-threatening if first responders become stuck at a crossing.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Committee gave a “do pass” recommendation on the bill.

The measure now heads to the House for consideration.