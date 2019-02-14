× Community invited to free lunch at Soul Food Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Neighbors can enjoy a free meal thanks to an annual event in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Soul Food Fest is welcoming thousands of guests to Kingwood with ribs, fried chicken, pigs feet, pot roast and other delicious dishes.

“We love doing this,” said Margaret Wright, who dreamed up the event almost two decades ago. “Our residents love spending time with members of the community and watching the smiles on the faces of all of those who turn out makes it all worthwhile.”

This year’s menu also will also showcase favorites like fried okra, greens, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw and desserts.

“Our residents have helped shape our community and we want to remind them that they continue to be an important part of it. They really look forward to this event each year. I know the staff does too,” said Mary Peacock, administrator of the home.

In addition to the food, guests can enjoy live music. While everything is free, donations for the home’s activities fund are welcome.

Soul Food Fest kicks off at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Kingwood, located at 1921 N.E. 21st in Oklahoma City.