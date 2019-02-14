Conviction, life sentence upheld for man in Lawton slaying

Posted 10:20 am, February 14, 2019, by

Roy Lee White Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a man in a Lawton motel slaying.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 33-year-old Roy Lee White Jr. that included insufficient evidence, improper evidence, improper jury instructions and ineffective counsel.

White was convicted of the Dec. 3, 2015, fatal shooting of Donald Brewer inside a motel room in Lawton. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say the shooting came during an argument over money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.