OKLAHOMA CITY - Helmet cam video shows intense moments as firefighters battle a blaze at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, fire crews responded to the area near NW 30th and May at around 8 a.m.

Video from a helmet cam shows what firefighters were up against while battling the raging fire.

Fire officials say four people inside the home, along with a neighbor, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.