Indoor entertainment complex, movie theatre coming soon to Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Big things are happening in Midwest City as the community gets two new entertainment features that are sure to attract visitors from surrounding areas.

Next week, the City of Midwest City is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Sooner Rose for the new Andy’s Altitude 1291.

Andy’s Altitude 1291 is an indoor entertainment complex that will feature everything from bowling to bumper cars.

“This 26,000 square foot state-of-the-art venue will feature a variety of activities including bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, midway style arcade games, a full-service restaurant and bar, a virtual reality simulator, and more,” a post by the City of Midwest City read.

Officials say Andy’s Altitude 1291 is expected to open to the public around the fall.

Just across from the new complex, Warren Theatres will soon be opening its theatre in the same development.

In 2017, company leaders announced that a new theater would be coming to Midwest City.

The theatre is expected to be finished by early May.