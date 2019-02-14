Man accused of trying to hit Oklahoma deputies taken into custody

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A man who alleged tried to kill two deputies following a chase has been taken into custody.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say 27-year-old Chad Lee Anderson allegedly tried to kill two deputies after a chase ended in Tulsa.

“I can’t say how thankful I am for the fact that our deputies were not hurt. They easily could have been killed,” said Sheriff Scott Walton, with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was arrested on six counts including assault with intent to kill, and eluding.