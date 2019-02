TULSA, Okla. – A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight house fire in Sapulpa, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the home near Hickory Hill Road and Echo Road at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to FOX 23, the fire claimed the life a 63-year-old man. Three other people inside the home were able to make it out safely.

Fire marshals say the fire, which started in a bedroom of the home, is accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the family.